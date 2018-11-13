Vonovia (VNA) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VNA. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. National Bank Financial set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €47.97 ($55.78).

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €42.17 ($49.03) on Friday. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €32.29 ($37.55) and a 12-month high of €42.68 ($49.63).

Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

