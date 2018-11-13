Vsync Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week (VSX)

Vsync (CURRENCY:VSX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Vsync coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Vsync has a total market cap of $440,536.00 and $1,600.00 worth of Vsync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vsync has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00026893 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00021983 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005007 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00040992 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011503 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00102422 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vsync Coin Profile

Vsync is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2017. Vsync’s total supply is 168,332,594 coins and its circulating supply is 160,559,294 coins. Vsync’s official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto. The official website for Vsync is vsync.pw.

Vsync Coin Trading

Vsync can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vsync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vsync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vsync using one of the exchanges listed above.

