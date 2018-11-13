Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 66,124 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $42,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,148,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,189,715,000 after purchasing an additional 771,307 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,110,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $666,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,819 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,102,159 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $666,296,000 after purchasing an additional 208,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,875,615 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $652,699,000 after purchasing an additional 320,484 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,704,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $522,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,546 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $81.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $83.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $4,096,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,386,356.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $217,457.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,207 shares in the company, valued at $652,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,706 shares of company stock worth $5,268,584. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

