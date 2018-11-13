Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,961,459 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 242,750 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $372,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $1,761,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $14,408,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Walmart by 31.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $265,661,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,009,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $190,186,616.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,557,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,030,107.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 594,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $58,417,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,250,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,199,130 shares of company stock valued at $976,228,654. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.16.

Shares of WMT opened at $103.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $109.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

