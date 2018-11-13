Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 36,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 44,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 65,721 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Biegel & Waller LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 61,160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Bank of America began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.54.

In other Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,727,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.87, for a total transaction of $106,500.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,705.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,838 shares of company stock worth $9,391,319 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $97.68 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/walt-disney-co-dis-shares-bought-by-pittenger-anderson-inc.html.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.