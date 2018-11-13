Walt Disney’s (DIS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a research note released on Friday.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Walt Disney from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.54.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $116.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walt Disney has a one year low of $97.68 and a one year high of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $112,494.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,773.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,727,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,838 shares of company stock valued at $9,391,319 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,393,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $146,203,000 after acquiring an additional 92,705 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,157,965 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $121,366,000 after acquiring an additional 24,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 20,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.