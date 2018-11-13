Warburg Research Reiterates €95.00 Price Target for CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (CWC)

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) has been given a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CWC. Berenberg Bank set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €96.00 ($111.63).

Shares of CWC stock opened at €65.50 ($76.16) on Tuesday. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €70.69 ($82.20) and a 52-week high of €92.60 ($107.67).

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA Company Profile

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three business units: Photofinishing, Commercial Online Printing, and Retail. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

