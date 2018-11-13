Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $76.52 Million Holdings in Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,077,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 351,456 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.02% of Zendesk worth $76,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Zendesk by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,174,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,462,000 after acquiring an additional 579,772 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $5,235,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,103,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 6,776.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 203,298 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ZEN. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.59.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 500 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,766.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $3,104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,575,034 shares in the company, valued at $97,793,861.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,876 shares of company stock worth $7,485,517. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.78. Zendesk Inc has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $72.76. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 1.84.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 22.64% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $154.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.78 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/wasatch-advisors-inc-has-76-52-million-holdings-in-zendesk-inc-zen.html.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.