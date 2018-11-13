Wasatch Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Pool Co. (POOL)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 574,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,534 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $95,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,848,000 after purchasing an additional 370,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pool by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 606,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,957,000 after purchasing an additional 126,832 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 17.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 650,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,598,000 after buying an additional 96,678 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,633.7% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 96,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,055,000 after buying an additional 90,655 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,183,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,314,000 after buying an additional 76,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of POOL traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,641. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.68 and a fifty-two week high of $175.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 78.04%. The company had revenue of $811.31 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is 45.11%.

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.60.

In related news, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total transaction of $6,460,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,258 shares in the company, valued at $9,732,872.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur D. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $322,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,912,477. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $11,473,167. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/wasatch-advisors-inc-trims-stake-in-pool-co-pool.html.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.