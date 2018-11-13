Wayfair Inc (W) Stake Increased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of W. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Wayfair by 81.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $91.58 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $151.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 1,145 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $138,762.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,350,537.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $73,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,208 shares in the company, valued at $7,120,002.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,754 shares of company stock worth $57,929,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush set a $105.00 price target on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.06.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

