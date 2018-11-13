WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0831 per share on Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSEARCA WBII traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,479. WBI BullBear Global Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $25.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WBI BullBear Global Income ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) by 91.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.65% of WBI BullBear Global Income ETF worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/wbi-bullbear-global-income-etf-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-08-wbii.html.

