Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Texas Instruments (TXN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN):

10/25/2018 – Texas Instruments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Texas Instruments reported third quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues improved year over year on the back of strong product portfolio. Analog products, especially power and signal chains performed well during the quarter. Moreover, the emergence of 5G technology continued to aid momentum to the company’s analog products in the communication equipment market throughout the quarter. Further, the company remains optimistic about its growing investments in the automotive and industrial markets. Moreover, its increasing R&D investments remain a major positive. However, the sluggishness in the company’s embedded processing unit due to weak performing processors remain a concern. Also, high debt level and unfavorable currency effect are major negatives. Notably, the company has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year to date basis.”

10/24/2018 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $93.00 to $90.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Texas Instruments had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Texas Instruments was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $93.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Texas Instruments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Texas Instruments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

10/23/2018 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $123.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – Texas Instruments was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/10/2018 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $135.00 to $120.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/8/2018 – Texas Instruments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Texas Instruments' strength in automotive and industrial end-markets is a positive. The company continues to prudently invest its R&D dollars in several high margin, high-growth areas of the analog and embedded processing markets. This is gradually increasing its exposure to industrial and automotive markets, while reducing exposure to volatile consumer/computing markets. Margins are also expanding on a secular trend in these two markets. Further, growing 300-millimeter Analog output are aiding the company’s manufacturing efficiencies. However, the company is being impacted by increasing competition in the auto space and an unfavorable currency effect. Also high debt level remains a concern. Notably, the company has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year to date basis.”

9/27/2018 – Texas Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Texas Instruments is being impacted by increasing competition in the auto space and an unfavorable currency effect. Also high debt level remains a concern. Notably, the company has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a one year basis. However, the strength in automotive and industrial end-markets is a positive. The company continues to prudently invest its R&D dollars in several high margin, high-growth areas of the analog and embedded processing markets. This is gradually increasing its exposure to industrial and automotive markets, while reducing exposure to volatile consumer/computing markets. Margins are also expanding on a secular trend in these two markets. Further, growing 300-millimeter Analog output are aiding the company’s manufacturing efficiencies.”

9/25/2018 – Texas Instruments is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2018 – Texas Instruments was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/18/2018 – Texas Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Texas Instruments is currently benefiting from its strength in automotive and industrial end-markets. The company continues to prudently invest its R&D dollars in several high margin, high-growth areas of the analog and embedded processing markets. This is gradually increasing its exposure to industrial and automotive markets, while reducing exposure to volatile consumer/computing markets. Margins are also expanding on a secular trend in these two markets. Further, growing 300-millimeter Analog output are aiding the company’s manufacturing efficiencies. Continous dividend hike is a big positive. However, increasing competition, unfavorable currency effect and a high debt load remain concerns. Notably, the company has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a one year basis.”

9/14/2018 – Texas Instruments was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

TXN stock opened at $93.47 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 71.96%.

In related news, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,512,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin S. Craighead purchased 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.70 per share, for a total transaction of $999,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

