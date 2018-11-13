Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CareDx (CDNA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) in the last few weeks:

11/12/2018 – CareDx was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – CareDx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2018 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

10/23/2018 – CareDx had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2018 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

10/3/2018 – CareDx was given a new $35.00 price target on by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2018 – CareDx had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Our price target is derived from a market value of the firm at $790M, which includes a discounted cash flow analysis based asset value of $803M for pre- and post-transplant tests, using a 15% discount rate and 2% terminal growth rate, excluding $13M debt and assuming 36.5M shares outstanding at the end of 3Q19.””

CDNA stock opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. CareDx Inc has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $996.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.65.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 125.24% and a negative net margin of 113.89%. The company had revenue of $21.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that CareDx Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Sasha King sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,133.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 108,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $2,937,602.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,454 shares of company stock worth $3,976,859 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 965,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1,721.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 129,804 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 764,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 203,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Post-Transplant Diagnostics and Pre-Transplant Diagnostics.

