Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Zillow Group (ZG)

11/8/2018 – Zillow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/7/2018 – Zillow Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

11/7/2018 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating.

11/7/2018 – Zillow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $52.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Zillow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $60.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Zillow Group was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $45.00 to $39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/23/2018 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/13/2018 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zillow Group provides real estate and home-related brands on the Web and mobile. Strong improvement of the company’s Premier Agent Business is a key positive. New construction marketplaces and Rentals also aided growth. Zillow is striving to increase its audience size and improving consumer engagement via advertising and other related marketing initiatives. The company’s application that allows agents to create 3-D home tours, aiding buyers narrow down their searches before a personal visit, is another positive. Zillow is working toward growth of emerging marketplaces. With the combination of machine learning and personalization, the company anticipates to align consumer interest with the listed properties. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, stiff competition, increasing mortgage interest rates and higher advertising spend are major headwinds.”

10/9/2018 – Zillow Group was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/8/2018 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

ZG stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 23,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,098. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 207.00 and a beta of 1.12. Zillow Group Inc has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.43.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $343.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.73 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 982.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,764,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,457,000 after buying an additional 1,601,885 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,055,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,088,000 after buying an additional 289,824 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 597,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after buying an additional 239,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,268,000 after buying an additional 204,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,703,000. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

