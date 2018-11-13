Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Opus Bank (OPB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) recently:

11/8/2018 – Opus Bank was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2018 – Opus Bank was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

10/26/2018 – Opus Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Opus Bank is a state-charted commercial bank. The Bank accepts deposits, loans, and provides other services for the public. It provides relationship-based banking products, services and loan products for small to mid-sized commercial businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals and consumers. Opus Bank is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

10/24/2018 – Opus Bank was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/23/2018 – Opus Bank was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Sandler O’Neill. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Opus Bank was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/11/2018 – Opus Bank was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2018 – Opus Bank was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/2/2018 – Opus Bank was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Opus Bank stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Opus Bank has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Opus Bank had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $60.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Opus Bank will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPB. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Opus Bank by 186.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

