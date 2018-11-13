Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Gibson Energy (GBNXF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS: GBNXF) in the last few weeks:

11/8/2018 – Gibson Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

11/7/2018 – Gibson Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

11/7/2018 – Gibson Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

11/7/2018 – Gibson Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

10/31/2018 – Gibson Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

10/16/2018 – Gibson Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

GBNXF remained flat at $$16.85 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,477. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Gibson Energy Inc, an integrated midstream company, engages in the movement, storage, optimization, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), water, oilfield waste, and refined products in North America. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Logistics, Wholesale, and Other.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.