Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ: CLSD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/6/2018 – Clearside Biomedical was given a new $5.00 price target on by analysts at Laidlaw. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Clearside Biomedical was given a new $4.00 price target on by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Clearside Biomedical was given a new $4.00 price target on by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Clearside Biomedical was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/5/2018 – Clearside Biomedical was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

11/5/2018 – Clearside Biomedical was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/5/2018 – Clearside Biomedical had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

10/23/2018 – Clearside Biomedical was given a new $29.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2018 – Clearside Biomedical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

NASDAQ:CLSD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.59. 668,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,163. The firm has a market cap of $58.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -3.98. Clearside Biomedical Inc has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Clearside Biomedical Inc alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 280.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 915.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.