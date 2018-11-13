Weil Company Inc. Has $1.91 Million Position in Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Weil Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,440 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises 1.6% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fortinet by 586.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 215,300 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Fortinet by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,966,000 after purchasing an additional 74,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 526,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fortinet from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. UBS Group cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

FTNT opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.71, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.81. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $94.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $453.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.84 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 73,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $6,028,563.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,638.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ming Hsieh sold 7,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $599,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,605 shares of company stock worth $7,393,934. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

