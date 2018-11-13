Weil Company Inc. Invests $298,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Stock

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 28,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 35.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $378,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $263,891.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,320.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,554. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.89 and a 1 year high of $237.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $345.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $188.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.30.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

