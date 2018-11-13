Wells Fargo & Co Initiates Coverage on Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

