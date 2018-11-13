Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,336 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $107,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 350.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW stock opened at $171.07 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $155.43 and a one year high of $196.97.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 42,336 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (IYW)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/wells-fargo-company-mn-acquires-42336-shares-of-ishares-us-technology-etf-iyw.html.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.