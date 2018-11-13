Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $103.65 Million Holdings in ASGN Inc (ASGN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,384 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.51% of ASGN worth $103,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,300,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ASGN alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASGN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ASGN from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ASGN from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other news, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $2,269,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,136,129.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin A. Sheridan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,306,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,746.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 36,250 shares of company stock worth $2,409,613. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $68.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.22. ASGN Inc has a 52-week low of $58.84 and a 52-week high of $94.25.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $906.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.87 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASGN Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/wells-fargo-company-mn-has-103-65-million-holdings-in-asgn-inc-asgn.html.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United State and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.