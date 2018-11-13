Wesco Aircraft (WAIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Shares of WAIR stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.33. Wesco Aircraft has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on WAIR. ValuEngine cut Wesco Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Wesco Aircraft in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

Wesco Aircraft Company Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in the North America and internationally. Its services comprise traditional distribution, management of supplier relationships, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management services, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics programs, and point-of-use inventory management.

