WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases 478 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 8,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,157,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.41, for a total value of $5,268,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,094,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,568 shares of company stock valued at $18,539,877. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $272.05 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.48 and a 12-month high of $278.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “$255.42” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.41.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

