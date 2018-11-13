Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (EHI)

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of EHI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 111,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,589. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

