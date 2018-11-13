Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (MTT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th.
Shares of MTT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.32. 24,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,952. Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.
About Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust
There is no company description available for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust, Inc.
