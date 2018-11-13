Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (MNP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:MNP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.54. 26,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,478. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $15.43.

