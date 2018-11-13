Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (GFY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th.

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:GFY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 24,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763. Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd (NYSE:GFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter.

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

