Westhaven Ventures (WHN) Shares Down 14.6%

Westhaven Ventures Inc (CVE:WHN) traded down 14.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.11. 1,383,546 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 386% from the average session volume of 284,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Westhaven Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Shovelnose gold property covering an area of 18,768 hectares located to the city of Merritt, British Columbia; the Prospect Valley gold property covering an area of 10,871 hectares located to the west of Merritt, British Columbia; and the Skoonka Creek property covering an area of 2,783 hectares situated in Lytton, British Columbia.

