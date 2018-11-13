Westpac Banking (WBK) Earns News Impact Rating of -1.30

Headlines about Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Westpac Banking earned a media sentiment score of -1.30 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

WBK traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 460,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,892. The stock has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Westpac Banking has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $25.59.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.6766 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.09%. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.01%.

WBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie cut Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term, tailor-made, and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, and insurance premium financing services.

