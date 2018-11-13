Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,478 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN accounts for 0.6% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 85,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth $12,580,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 696,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,131,000 after purchasing an additional 181,413 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 566,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 73,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 14,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $30.74.

