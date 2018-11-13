Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,170 Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.4% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 14,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 126.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,030,000 after purchasing an additional 159,168 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.5% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 562,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paypal from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “$87.38” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Paypal from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

Paypal stock opened at $83.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $93.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 13.98%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $2,403,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,316 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,097.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary J. Marino sold 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $86,673.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,755 shares of company stock worth $32,034,580 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

