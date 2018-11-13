Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Shares Down 8.7%

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.20 and last traded at $31.42. 6,418,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 4,028,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLL. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 3.02.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.00 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 31.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Stevens sold 12,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $686,679.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,267.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Catlin sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $435,613.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,481 shares of company stock worth $1,321,413 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $204,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 503.3% during the second quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 64,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 53,778 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $556,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

