WidePoint (WYY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) is scheduled to issue its Q3 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 14th.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.73.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

