Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (WRD) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Wildhorse Resource Development in a report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

WRD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wildhorse Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

Shares of NYSE:WRD opened at $21.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Wildhorse Resource Development has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $29.67.

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.05 million. Wildhorse Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,691 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 25,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $966,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $7,090,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wildhorse Resource Development

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

