Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Shares Bought by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,146 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 23.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $411,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $348,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 37.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 50,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 75.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 931,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 399,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.87%.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,483. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad J. Zamarin purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.69 per share, for a total transaction of $64,225.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 38,500 shares of company stock worth $993,625. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.07.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

