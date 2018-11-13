Windstream Holdings Inc (WIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WIN) to announce earnings per share of ($2.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Windstream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.19) and the lowest is ($2.83). Windstream posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,746.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Windstream will report full year earnings of ($10.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.29) to ($10.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($6.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.12) to ($2.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Windstream.

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Windstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Windstream in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Windstream from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Windstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Windstream during the second quarter valued at $131,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Windstream during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Windstream during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Windstream during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Windstream by 31.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIN opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.09. Windstream has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

Windstream Company Profile

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

