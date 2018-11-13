WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 63,599 CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 63,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 36.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 60.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 91.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 122.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 56,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 11.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 203,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on CBIZ in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NYSE CBZ opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $24.38.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $224.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.67 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Donald V. Weir sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $237,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Spurio sold 35,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $853,374.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,123.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,914 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 63,599 CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/winton-group-ltd-buys-shares-of-63599-cbiz-inc-cbz.html.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax compliance and consulting, litigation support, federal and state governmental healthcare compliance, valuation services, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.