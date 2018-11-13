WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 227,109 Shares of Green Dot Co. (GDOT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227,109 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,671,000 after acquiring an additional 27,979 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Green Dot by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. Cynosure Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 340,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,956,000 after acquiring an additional 27,154 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Green Dot to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Green Dot to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Green Dot from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “$81.43” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

Shares of GDOT opened at $79.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.95 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven W. Streit sold 9,860 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $885,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,030,003.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jess Unruh sold 11,043 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $939,869.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,124.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,773 shares of company stock valued at $33,397,231. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

