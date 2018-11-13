W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $10.75 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, KLR Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday, August 20th.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,846,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,718,000 after buying an additional 690,476 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 38,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,805,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.74. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $9.88.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. W&T Offshore’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.