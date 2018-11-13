Wyndham Destinations (WYND) Director Sells $2,073,500.00 in Stock

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $2,073,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WYND opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $57.67.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WYND shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $66.00 price target on Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 176.3% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter worth about $146,000.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

