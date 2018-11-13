Xencor (XNCR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

Get Xencor alerts:

XNCR has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Xencor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.73. Xencor has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $48.38.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $48,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul A. Foster sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $1,841,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,140.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,341 shares of company stock worth $3,382,865. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Xencor by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Xencor by 449.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xencor in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.