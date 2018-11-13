Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (XIN) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%.

Xinyuan Real Estate has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NYSE:XIN traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.78. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $8.29.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $360.57 million during the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.21%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Xinyuan Real Estate from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

