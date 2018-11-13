Xios Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $0.00 (XIOS)

Xios (CURRENCY:XIOS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Xios has a market capitalization of $102,655.00 and $0.00 worth of Xios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xios has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Xios coin can currently be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000625 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006281 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00024185 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00313755 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00001173 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000328 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Xios

Xios (XIOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. Xios’ total supply is 2,149,688 coins. Xios’ official Twitter account is @xioscoin. The official website for Xios is www.xioscoin.com.

Buying and Selling Xios

Xios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

