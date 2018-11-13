Yamana Gold (AUY) Receives “Buy” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Yamana Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Yamana Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.59.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,904,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 30,052 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 113,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 124,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 43,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 147,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 101,097 shares during the period. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

