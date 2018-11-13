Yintech Investment (YIN) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

YIN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Yintech Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Yintech Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

YIN opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $468.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of -0.95. Yintech Investment has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $13.15.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yintech Investment had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.32 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Yintech Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Yintech Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Yintech Investment by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 242,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yintech Investment

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

