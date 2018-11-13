Zacks: Analysts Anticipate argenx SE – (ARGX) to Post -$0.73 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.73) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.68) to ($2.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow argenx.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of argenx to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of argenx to $132.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. argenx has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $103.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -66.19 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in argenx during the second quarter worth $213,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its position in argenx by 50.0% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in argenx during the third quarter worth $326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in argenx during the first quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in argenx during the first quarter worth $896,000. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

