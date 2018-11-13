Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.35. Bottomline Technologies posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bottomline Technologies.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $102.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPAY. BidaskClub raised Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

In other news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 7,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $484,368.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,993. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Eberle sold 26,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,694,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 437,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,532,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,578 shares of company stock worth $5,222,230 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

EPAY opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.68, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

