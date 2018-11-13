Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.23 Million

Analysts expect Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) to announce $142.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Continental Building Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.00 million and the highest is $147.00 million. Continental Building Products posted sales of $131.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Building Products will report full year sales of $522.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $514.40 million to $534.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $553.41 million, with estimates ranging from $528.60 million to $575.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Continental Building Products.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

CBPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Continental Building Products from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Continental Building Products from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Continental Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Building Products from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “$32.10” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Continental Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,621,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,888,000 after acquiring an additional 44,222 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,453,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Continental Building Products stock opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. Continental Building Products has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

