Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRNS shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$4.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,929. The stock has a market cap of $215.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 3.20. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $10.54.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three different dose forms: intravenous (IV), capsule, and liquid.

